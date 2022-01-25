SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Global-e Online by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

