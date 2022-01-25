SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 40,286 Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Epizyme by 24.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 43,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

EPZM stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

