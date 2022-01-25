Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $616.51

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 616.51 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.58). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 624.50 ($8.43), with a volume of 359,324 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHB shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.35) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.90) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.44) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.04) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 636.25 ($8.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 621.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 616.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

