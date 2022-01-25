Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 174.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,118.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,633 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

