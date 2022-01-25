Shapiro Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 690,672 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 3.2% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $172,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

GM traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,816,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

