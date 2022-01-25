Shapiro Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,050 shares during the quarter. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics comprises about 2.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $124,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,408,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 69,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,751. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

