Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.39. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 4,770 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHLS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

