Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 1,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,680. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $422.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

