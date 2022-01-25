Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $935,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

