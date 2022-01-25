Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Silicom has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93. Silicom has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

SILC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicom stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Silicom worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

