Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

