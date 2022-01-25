Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.46% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 353.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000.

SPD opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

