Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) were up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.95. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.03.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

