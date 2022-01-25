Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,815 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Genpact worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of G. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.