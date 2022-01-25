Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $10.43 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,435 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 581.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

