Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 297,083 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 114,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 317,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,024.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 444,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 452,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

