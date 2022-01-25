Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 297,083 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

