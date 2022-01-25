Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Eaton stock opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

