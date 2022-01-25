Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $402.02 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.83 and a 200-day moving average of $484.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.20.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

