Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

