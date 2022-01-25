Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 18,735 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

