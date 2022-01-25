SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 2,602 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGH opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83.

SMART Global shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

