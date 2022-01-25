SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.05. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.