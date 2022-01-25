Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Shares Down 0.8%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 80,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 62,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

Snam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

