Snowball 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,529.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $1.41 million and $54,529.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.05 or 0.06613519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,271.33 or 0.99699129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,441,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,959 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

