SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.00

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and traded as low as $22.30. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 637,668 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 59.46% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

