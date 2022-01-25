SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 5.5%

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.10. 26,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,015,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLGC shares. started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.