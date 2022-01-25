Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.15

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 16738137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,192,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

