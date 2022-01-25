SOTA Finance (SOTA) Market Cap Tops $226,265.64

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $226,265.64 and $162.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006394 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

