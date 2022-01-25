South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Issues Earnings Results

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of South State stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in South State by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

