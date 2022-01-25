South32 (LON:S32) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on S32. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Monday.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 141.08 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 227.50 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

