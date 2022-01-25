Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $61.93.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $915,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.