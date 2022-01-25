Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

