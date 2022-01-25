Soverain Hits Market Cap of $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the US dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00175107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00029358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00365282 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain (CRYPTO:SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

