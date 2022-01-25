SparkPoint (SRK) Market Cap Hits $11.34 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $11.34 million and $743,900.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006431 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,380,768,005 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

