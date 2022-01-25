SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after buying an additional 115,634 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. 283,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,449,951. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

