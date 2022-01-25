SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,570,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6,199.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

XHB traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. 224,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,718. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

