Spectiv Hits Market Cap of $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006177 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

