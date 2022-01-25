Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after buying an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after buying an additional 172,938 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPB opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

