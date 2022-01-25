Spectrum (SPT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $11,378.74 and $1,539.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00293104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

