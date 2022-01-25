Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4338 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:SRLP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.85. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Sprague Resources worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRLP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

