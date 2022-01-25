Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Raised by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,799 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $31,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $40,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,541. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

