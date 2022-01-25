Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $205.00. The company traded as low as $111.41 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 2547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.10.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 728.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Square by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

