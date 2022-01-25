Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQSP. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.82. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Squarespace will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $4,342,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,328,471,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,338,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $2,398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $88,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

