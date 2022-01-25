SSE (LON:SSE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,690 ($22.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657 ($22.36).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of LON:SSE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,539.50 ($20.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,610.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,601.80. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.