SSE (LON:SSE) Given New GBX 1,825 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSE. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,690 ($22.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657 ($22.36).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,552.50 ($20.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,610.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,601.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

