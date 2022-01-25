Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 515 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCBFF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

