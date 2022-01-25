Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 515 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCBFF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

