Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SWK opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

