Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

