State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

